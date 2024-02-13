New Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — New Gold Inc. (NGD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.4 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — New Gold Inc. (NGD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $199.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $64.5 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $786.5 million.

