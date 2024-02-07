Neurocrine: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $147.7…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $147.7 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.44 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $515.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $519.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $249.7 million, or $2.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.89 billion.

