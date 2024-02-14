NCR Atleos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Atleos Corp. (NATL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $161 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Atleos Corp. (NATL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $161 million in its fourth quarter.

The Atlanta-based bank said it had a loss of $2.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 69 cents per share.

The provider of ATM services posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.1 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $130 million, or $1.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.19 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, NCR Atleos expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 40 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.05 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

NCR Atleos expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.2 billion to $4.4 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NATL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NATL

