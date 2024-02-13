Live Radio
Natural Alternatives: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 13, 2024, 4:51 PM

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NAII) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share.

The nutritional supplements manufacturer posted revenue of $25.2 million in the period.

