National Research: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — National Research Corp. (NRC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $8.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lincoln, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share.

The advisor to healthcare providers posted revenue of $38 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $31 million, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $148.6 million.

