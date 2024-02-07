Live Radio
National Fuel Gas: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 7, 2024, 5:12 PM

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $133 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Williamsville, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.44. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.46 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $525.4 million in the period.

