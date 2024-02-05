Live Radio
Napco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 5, 2024

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) on Monday reported net income of $12.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Amityville, New York-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share.

The security products and software company posted revenue of $47.5 million in the period.

