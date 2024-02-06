Nabors: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.7 million…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $2.70 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.84 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.54 per share.

The drilling contractor posted revenue of $737.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $749.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $11.8 million, or $5.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.05 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.