Murphy USA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $150 million.

On a per-share basis, the El Dorado, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $7.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.31 per share.

The gasoline station operator posted revenue of $5.07 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.36 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $556.8 million, or $25.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $21.53 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MUSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MUSA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.