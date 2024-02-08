Mueller Water Products: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) on Thursday reported earnings of $14.3 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) on Thursday reported earnings of $14.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The maker of fire hydrants, pipes and water valves posted revenue of $256.4 million in the period.

