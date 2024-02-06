Mueller Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) on Tuesday reported net income of $119.2 million…

Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) on Tuesday reported net income of $119.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Collierville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.05.

The copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products company posted revenue of $732.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $602.9 million, or $5.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.42 billion.

