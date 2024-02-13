MRC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — MRC Global Inc. (MRC) on Tuesday reported profit of $21 million in its fourth…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — MRC Global Inc. (MRC) on Tuesday reported profit of $21 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The energy products distributor posted revenue of $768 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $114 million, or $1.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.41 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRC

