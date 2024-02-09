Mr Cooper: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $46…

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $46 million.

The Coppell, Texas-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.71 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $404 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $398.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $500 million, or $7.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.79 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COOP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.