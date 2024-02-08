Motorola: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $595 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $3.47. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.90 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.63 per share.

The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $2.85 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.81 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.71 billion, or $9.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.98 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Motorola expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.50 to $2.55.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.62 to $12.72 per share.

