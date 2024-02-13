Moody’s: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moody’s Corp. (MCO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $340 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moody’s Corp. (MCO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $340 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.85. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $2.19 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.34 per share.

The credit ratings agency posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.61 billion, or $8.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.92 billion.

Moody’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.25 to $11 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.