Monolithic: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $96.9 million.

The Kirkland, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were $2.88 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.85 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $454 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $452.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $427.4 million, or $8.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.82 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Monolithic said it expects revenue in the range of $437 million to $457 million.

