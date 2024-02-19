Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 43, Fuqua School 27 Paul VI Catholic High School 49, Episcopal 26 Richmond Christian 43,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 43, Fuqua School 27

Paul VI Catholic High School 49, Episcopal 26

Richmond Christian 43, Carmel 19

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 1=

First Round=

Region D=

Chilhowie 60, Council 43

Regional Quarterfinal=

Region A=

Essex 51, Colonial Beach 46

West Point 41, Rappahannock 32

Westmoreland County 55, K&Q Central 41

Region B=

Brunswick 66, Franklin 28

Buffalo Gap 64, Surry County 22

Rappahannock County 72, Altavista 9

William Campbell 45, Cumberland 24

Class 2=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Region C=

James River 42, Martinsville 41

Liberty-Bedford 67, Gretna 43

Patrick County 41, Appomattox 23

Class 4=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Region B=

Chancellor 50, Caroline 19

Hanover 68, King George 17

Henrico 62, Mechanicsville High School 50

Powhatan 75, Monacan 18

Region D=

Charlottesville 71, Millbrook 40

John Handley 74, Orange County 25

Class 5=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Region D=

Lightridge 60, Riverbend 55

Stone Bridge 54, Riverside 43

Regional Semifinal=

Region B=

King’s Fork High School 42, Nansemond River 23

Menchville 71, Maury 29

Norview 53, Warwick 19

Woodside 42, Bethel 34

Charles City County High School 43, Chincoteague 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.