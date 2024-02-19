Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 43, Fuqua School 27
Paul VI Catholic High School 49, Episcopal 26
Richmond Christian 43, Carmel 19
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 1=
First Round=
Region D=
Chilhowie 60, Council 43
Regional Quarterfinal=
Region A=
Essex 51, Colonial Beach 46
West Point 41, Rappahannock 32
Westmoreland County 55, K&Q Central 41
Region B=
Brunswick 66, Franklin 28
Buffalo Gap 64, Surry County 22
Rappahannock County 72, Altavista 9
William Campbell 45, Cumberland 24
Class 2=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Region C=
James River 42, Martinsville 41
Liberty-Bedford 67, Gretna 43
Patrick County 41, Appomattox 23
Class 4=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Region B=
Chancellor 50, Caroline 19
Hanover 68, King George 17
Henrico 62, Mechanicsville High School 50
Powhatan 75, Monacan 18
Region D=
Charlottesville 71, Millbrook 40
John Handley 74, Orange County 25
Class 5=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Region D=
Lightridge 60, Riverbend 55
Stone Bridge 54, Riverside 43
Regional Semifinal=
Region B=
King’s Fork High School 42, Nansemond River 23
Menchville 71, Maury 29
Norview 53, Warwick 19
Woodside 42, Bethel 34
Charles City County High School 43, Chincoteague 40
