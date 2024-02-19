Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Oak Hill Academy 78, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 46 St. John’s, D.C. 76, St. John Paul the Great 67…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Oak Hill Academy 78, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 46

St. John’s, D.C. 76, St. John Paul the Great 67

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 1=

Regional First Round=

Region D=

Patrick Henry 97, Twin Valley 39

Class 4=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Region B=

Atlee 63, Eastern View 55

Courtland 50, Chancellor 43

Dinwiddie 66, Henrico 62

Varina 54, Patrick Henry 32

Class 5=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Region D=

Harrisonburg 64, Briar Woods 53

Riverside 72, Stone Bridge 58

