Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Oak Hill Academy 78, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 46
St. John’s, D.C. 76, St. John Paul the Great 67
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 1=
Regional First Round=
Region D=
Patrick Henry 97, Twin Valley 39
Class 4=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Region B=
Atlee 63, Eastern View 55
Courtland 50, Chancellor 43
Dinwiddie 66, Henrico 62
Varina 54, Patrick Henry 32
Class 5=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Region D=
Harrisonburg 64, Briar Woods 53
Riverside 72, Stone Bridge 58
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.