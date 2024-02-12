Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 53, Radford 45
Atlantic Shores Christian 35, Peninsula Catholic 10
Buffalo Gap 57, Waynesboro 34
Charlottesville 56, Western Albemarle 37
Christ Chapel Academy 48, St. Michael 42
Clarke County 47, Rappahannock County 43
Deep Creek 64, Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 47
Eastern Montgomery 55, Highland-Monterey 22
Fort Defiance 49, Stuarts Draft 29
Hayfield 75, Annandale 30
Highland Springs def. Meadowbrook, forfeit
Holston 42, Patrick Henry 33
Jamestown 50, Grafton 46
John Champe 47, Park View-Sterling 41
Justice High School 45, Mount Vernon 44
Kellam 56, Hickory 50
Norview 73, I. C. Norcom High School 43
Page County 69, Madison County 49
Richmond Christian 52, Fuqua School 16
St. Margaret’s 72, Fredericksburg Christian 55
Steward School 83, Norfolk Collegiate 35
Strasburg 57, Mountain View 21
Thomas Walker 52, Twin Springs 31
West Springfield 39, Fairfax 29
Westover Christian 46, Christian Heritage Academy 28
Woodside 45, Indian River 32
Woodstock Central 72, Luray 34
Yorktown 39, George Marshall 32
___
