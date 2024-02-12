Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 53, Radford 45 Atlantic Shores Christian 35, Peninsula Catholic 10 Buffalo Gap 57, Waynesboro 34 Charlottesville…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 53, Radford 45

Atlantic Shores Christian 35, Peninsula Catholic 10

Buffalo Gap 57, Waynesboro 34

Charlottesville 56, Western Albemarle 37

Christ Chapel Academy 48, St. Michael 42

Clarke County 47, Rappahannock County 43

Deep Creek 64, Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 47

Eastern Montgomery 55, Highland-Monterey 22

Fort Defiance 49, Stuarts Draft 29

Hayfield 75, Annandale 30

Highland Springs def. Meadowbrook, forfeit

Holston 42, Patrick Henry 33

Jamestown 50, Grafton 46

John Champe 47, Park View-Sterling 41

Justice High School 45, Mount Vernon 44

Kellam 56, Hickory 50

Norview 73, I. C. Norcom High School 43

Page County 69, Madison County 49

Richmond Christian 52, Fuqua School 16

St. Margaret’s 72, Fredericksburg Christian 55

Steward School 83, Norfolk Collegiate 35

Strasburg 57, Mountain View 21

Thomas Walker 52, Twin Springs 31

West Springfield 39, Fairfax 29

Westover Christian 46, Christian Heritage Academy 28

Woodside 45, Indian River 32

Woodstock Central 72, Luray 34

Yorktown 39, George Marshall 32

