Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 75, John Battle 55 Albemarle 83, Charlottesville 54 Armstrong 84, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 75, John Battle 55

Albemarle 83, Charlottesville 54

Armstrong 84, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 35

Bath County 59, Highland-Monterey 53

Blue Ridge School 77, Hargrave Military 68

Bruton 58, Warhill 54

Clarke County 78, Page County 50

Eastern Mennonite 73, Grace Christian 46

Faith Christian-Roanoke 58, Timberlake Christian 44

Grafton 61, Smithfield 47

Gretna 74, Chatham 58

Kellam 63, Hickory 31

Lancaster 75, Colonial Beach 22

Luray 65, Woodstock Central 41

Miller School 98, Fishburne Military 30

Mount Vernon 59, Annandale 56, OT

Norfolk Collegiate 65, Steward School 59

Northside 79, William Byrd 43

Park View-Sterling 65, Loudoun County 62

Peninsula Catholic 78, Atlantic Shores Christian 50

Rappahannock County 46, Strasburg 42

Tabb 47, Poquoson 45

Tunstall 75, Halifax County 33

Union 74, Lee High 52

Westfield 64, Oakton 40

York 56, Jamestown 49

Yorktown 77, Langley 64

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.