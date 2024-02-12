Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 75, John Battle 55
Albemarle 83, Charlottesville 54
Armstrong 84, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 35
Bath County 59, Highland-Monterey 53
Blue Ridge School 77, Hargrave Military 68
Bruton 58, Warhill 54
Clarke County 78, Page County 50
Eastern Mennonite 73, Grace Christian 46
Faith Christian-Roanoke 58, Timberlake Christian 44
Grafton 61, Smithfield 47
Gretna 74, Chatham 58
Kellam 63, Hickory 31
Lancaster 75, Colonial Beach 22
Luray 65, Woodstock Central 41
Miller School 98, Fishburne Military 30
Mount Vernon 59, Annandale 56, OT
Norfolk Collegiate 65, Steward School 59
Northside 79, William Byrd 43
Park View-Sterling 65, Loudoun County 62
Peninsula Catholic 78, Atlantic Shores Christian 50
Rappahannock County 46, Strasburg 42
Tabb 47, Poquoson 45
Tunstall 75, Halifax County 33
Union 74, Lee High 52
Westfield 64, Oakton 40
York 56, Jamestown 49
Yorktown 77, Langley 64
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
