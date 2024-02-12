Monday.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.3…

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tel aviv-Yafo, Israel-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 65 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The project management software developer posted revenue of $202.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $198.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.9 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $729.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Monday.com said it expects revenue in the range of $207 million to $211 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $926 million to $932 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNDY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNDY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.