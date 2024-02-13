Molson Coors: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $103.3 million.

The Golden, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.19 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The beer maker posted revenue of $3.33 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.79 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.77 billion.

