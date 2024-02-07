Molina: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $216 million.

On a per-share basis, the Long Beach, California-based company said it had profit of $3.70. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.38 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.31 per share.

The provider of Medicaid-related services posted revenue of $9.05 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.3 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.09 billion, or $18.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $34.07 billion.

Molina expects full-year earnings to be $23.50 per share, with revenue expected to be $39.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOH

