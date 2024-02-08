Mohawk Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $139.5 million.…

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $139.5 million.

The Calhoun, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $2.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.96 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The flooring maker posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.58 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $439.5 million, or $6.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.1 million.

