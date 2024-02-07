Moelis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moelis & Co. (MC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.7 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moelis & Co. (MC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $214.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $214.9 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $194.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24.7 million, or 36 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $854.7 million.

