Model N: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Model N Inc. (MODN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The provider of revenue management services to the life science and technology industries posted revenue of $63.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Model N expects its per-share earnings to range from 24 cents to 27 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $63.5 million to $64.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Model N expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.25 to $1.32 per share, with revenue ranging from $260.5 million to $263.5 million.

