MKS Instruments: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $68 million in its fourth quarter.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.17 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies posted revenue of $893 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.84 billion, or $27.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.62 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, MKS Instruments expects its per-share earnings to range from 47 cents to 97 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $800 million to $880 million for the fiscal first quarter.

