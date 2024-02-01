Minerals Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) on Thursday reported net income of $39.8 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) on Thursday reported net income of $39.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.28 per share.

The maker of mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products posted revenue of $524.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $84.1 million, or $2.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.17 billion.

