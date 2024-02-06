MicroStrategy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Tuesday reported net income of $89.1…

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Tuesday reported net income of $89.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $4.96. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.62 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $124.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $429.1 million, or $26.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $496.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSTR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.