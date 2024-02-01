Microchip Tech: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $419.2…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $419.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to $1.08 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $1.77 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.79 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Microchip Tech expects its per-share earnings to range from 33 cents to 36 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.23 billion to $1.43 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

