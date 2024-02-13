MGM: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International (MGM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $313.5 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International (MGM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $313.5 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.06 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $4.38 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.14 billion, or $3.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.16 billion.

