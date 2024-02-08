Mettler-Toledo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $184.8…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $184.8 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $8.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $9.40 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.32 per share.

The maker of precision instruments posted revenue of $935 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $979.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $788.8 million, or $35.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.79 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Mettler-Toledo expects its per-share earnings to range from $7.35 to $7.75.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $39.60 to $40.30 per share.

