Meta Platforms: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $14.02 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of $5.33.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.83 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $40.11 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $38.99 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Meta Platforms said it expects revenue in the range of $34.5 billion to $37 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on META at https://www.zacks.com/ap/META

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.