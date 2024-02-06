Mercury Systems: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $45.6 million…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $45.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 42 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The maker of processing systems and software posted revenue of $197.5 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $215.4 million.

Mercury Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $800 million to $850 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRCY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRCY

