Mercury General: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mercury General Corp. (MCY) on Tuesday reported earnings of $191.4 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mercury General Corp. (MCY) on Tuesday reported earnings of $191.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $3.46. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.15 per share.

The auto insurance company posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.21 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $96.3 million, or $1.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.53 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.