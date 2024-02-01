Merck: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — Merck & Co. (MRK) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.23 billion…

RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — Merck & Co. (MRK) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.23 billion in its fourth quarter.

The Rahway, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $14.63 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.7 billion.

Merck expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.44 to $8.59 per share, with revenue in the range of $62.7 billion to $64.2 billion.

