Medpace: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) on Monday reported net income of $78.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $2.46.

The provider of outsourced clinical development services posted revenue of $498.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $282.8 million, or $8.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.89 billion.

Medpace expects full-year earnings to be $10.18 to $10.87 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.2 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MEDP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MEDP

