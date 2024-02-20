Medifast: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Tuesday reported earnings of $6 million in its fourth quarter.…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Tuesday reported earnings of $6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.09 per share.

The weight-loss company posted revenue of $191 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $99.4 million, or $9.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.07 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Medifast expects its per-share earnings to range from 25 cents to 95 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $155 million to $175 million for the fiscal first quarter.

