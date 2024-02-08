MDU Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) on Thursday reported profit of $170.7 million…

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) on Thursday reported profit of $170.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bismarck, North Dakota-based company said it had net income of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 48 cents per share.

The energy, mining, construction and utilities company posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $414.7 million, or $2.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.66 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDU

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.