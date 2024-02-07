McKesson: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $589 million.…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $589 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $4.42. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $7.74 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.05 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $80.9 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.48 billion.

McKesson expects full-year earnings in the range of $27.25 to $27.65 per share.

