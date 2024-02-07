Maximus: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $64.1 million.…

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.34 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The government health services provider posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

Maximus expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.20 to $5.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.05 billion to $5.2 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMS

