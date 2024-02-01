Matthews International: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matthews International Corp. (MATW) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matthews International Corp. (MATW) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The global provider of industrial technologies, memorialization products and brand solutions posted revenue of $450 million in the period.

