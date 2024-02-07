Mattel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $147.3…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $147.3 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 29 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.62 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.66 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $214.4 million, or 60 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.44 billion.

Mattel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.35 to $1.45 per share.

