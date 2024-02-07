MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $5.9 million.

The Vonore, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 37 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The sport boats maker posted revenue of $99.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. expects its per-share earnings to be 23 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $92 million for the fiscal third quarter.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.53 to $1.78 per share, with revenue ranging from $400 million to $412 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCFT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.