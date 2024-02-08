Masco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Masco Corp. (MAS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $191 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 83 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The maker of Behr paint, Delta faucets and other building products posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.77 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $908 million, or $4.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.97 billion.

Masco expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.25 per share.

