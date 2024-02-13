Marriott: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $848 million.…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $848 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $2.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.57 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

The hotel company posted revenue of $6.1 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.32 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Marriott expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.12 to $2.19.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.18 to $9.52 per share.

