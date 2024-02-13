Maplebear: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Maplebear Inc. (CART) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $135 million.…

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 44 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The operator of the Instacart online grocery posted revenue of $803 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $803.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.62 billion, or $12.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.04 billion.

Maplebear shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year.

