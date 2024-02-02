LyondellBasell: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $185 million. The Houston-based company…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $185 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.26 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The oil refiner and chemical company posted revenue of $9.93 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.38 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.12 billion, or $6.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $41.11 billion.

