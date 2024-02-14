Louisiana-Pacific: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $59 million. On…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $59 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 71 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The home construction supplier posted revenue of $658 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $623.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $178 million, or $2.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.58 billion.

