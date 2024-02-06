Live Radio
Loop Media: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 6, 2024, 5:17 PM

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burbank, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The multichannel streaming platform posted revenue of $10.2 million in the period.

